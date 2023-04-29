Crews recover female body in water after kayaker goes missing

The kayaker was hit by a boat, according to the Nashville Fire Department.
WSMV4's Sharon Danquah reports.
By Danica Sauter and Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Crews recovered a female body after reports of a kayaker being hit by a boat had crews investigating near Hamilton Creek.

Crews were called to 2901 Bell Road at around 9:45 a.m. on Saturday, according to the Nashville Fire Department. Officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA), Nashville Office of Emergency Management (OEM) and Nashville Fire responded to the incident. Officials said a kayaker didn’t resurface after being hit by a boat.

Officers learned that a boat with three people on it collided with a solo kayaker and the paddler of the kayak went missing.

Through interviews with witnesses and the cooperation of the driver of the boat, officers were able to identify an area of water where the missing kayaker may have been.

Officials used a remote operated vehicle (ROV) in the area and found the body of a female kayaker in 54 feet of water.

Divers with Nashville OEM recovered the kayaker shortly after 3 p.m.

The kayaker is being identified only as a Middle Tennessee resident pending next of kin notifications and this incident remains under investigation, officials said.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-40 West in Knoxville closed after tractor-trailer overturns
Overturned tractor-trailer closes I-40 West in Knoxville
Dad Heath Shuler, Mom Nicole, son Navy and daughter Island, who signed on Thursday April 27,...
Family tradition at UT to continue as another Shuler becomes a Vol
A police car.
3 workers struck, 1 dies near Tennessee Volkswagen plant
Nia Blaise has been missing since April 14
Missing woman may be in danger, authorities say
Police in Georgia say an 87-year-old woman died in a Walmart parking lot after she was struck...
Police: 87-year-old killed in Walmart parking lot after driver backs out of parking spot

Latest News

Scattered downpours Sunday evening
A few showers stick around today with a quiet stretch of weather to begin May
Knoxville Police Department cruiser
KPD: Man dies after fatal crash, suspect charged
Blake Shelton at Ole Red inside (BNA) Nashville international Airport Saturday April 29, 2023,...
Blake Shelton plays surprise performance at BNA
With a smaller round of rain by nightfall Sunday
Early rain out east before lots of sunshine
Hardin Valley Academy
KCSO: Juvenile arrested after threatening mass violence at prom