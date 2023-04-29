Early rain out east before lots of sunshine

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Wow! What a beautiful Saturday. Chances are, you saw the clouds increasing during the afternoon. Those are the first sign of rain inbound for very early Sunday morning. This is a similar system to recent tropical systems in that the rain pulls east at the last instance - something we talked about happening throughout the week.

After a few morning and then late showers, we have roughly four days of dry weather. The weather maps are now split on Friday rain but all feature some rain next weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’re quiet and dry for now, with very mild and seasonable temps. In fact, Saturday’s low and high are nearly on the dot for the daily average (52 and 75 degrees). Isolated rain gets here to the south end of the Valley floor by midnight Sunday. More widespread rain - mostly east of I-75 - is here in the hours before dawn Sunday. The actual front rolls in near dawn, setting up a largely dry *daytime* stretch Sunday. This is not a ‘lost day’ to rain in the least but some rain showers are back by late afternoon to the evening. It’s kind of a similar setup to what we had Friday with the upper part of a large storm system pulling past us.

Forecast From WVLT

