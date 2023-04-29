Early rain out east before lots of sunshine

Meteorologist Ben Cathey tracks some rain for the weekend. From there we have several dry and spectacular days.
With a smaller round of rain by nightfall Sunday
With a smaller round of rain by nightfall Sunday(WVLT)
By Ben Cathey
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Wow! What a beautiful Saturday. Chances are, you saw the clouds increasing during the afternoon. Those are the first sign of rain inbound for very early Sunday morning. This is a similar system to recent tropical systems in that the rain pulls east at the last instance - something we talked about happening throughout the week.

After a few morning and then late showers, we have roughly four days of dry weather. The weather maps are now split on Friday rain but all feature some rain next weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’re quiet and dry for now, with very mild and seasonable temps. In fact, Saturday’s low and high are nearly on the dot for the daily average (52 and 75 degrees). Isolated rain gets here to the south end of the Valley floor by midnight Sunday. More widespread rain - mostly east of I-75 - is here in the hours before dawn Sunday. The actual front rolls in near dawn, setting up a largely dry *daytime* stretch Sunday. This is not a ‘lost day’ to rain in the least but some rain showers are back by late afternoon to the evening. It’s kind of a similar setup to what we had Friday with the upper part of a large storm system pulling past us.

Forecast From WVLT
Forecast From WVLT(WVLT)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-40 West in Knoxville closed after tractor-trailer overturns
Overturned tractor-trailer closes I-40 West in Knoxville
Dad Heath Shuler, Mom Nicole, son Navy and daughter Island, who signed on Thursday April 27,...
Family tradition at UT to continue as another Shuler becomes a Vol
West High School teacher ‘grazed’ after gun fired in school, KPD says
West High School teacher ‘grazed’ after 14-year-old’s gun goes off in school, KPD says
Tyler Bailey
Police: Man shoots at truck in road rage incident
Roane County High School quarterback registered as an organ donor weeks before his death
Roane Co. quarterback registered as an organ donor weeks before his death

Latest News

Tourists are calling ahead to see what the situation is like in Pigeon Forge.
Sunshine stays over us on Saturday
First Alert Weather Saturday
First Alert Weather Saturday
It's a rainy Friday in Pigeon Forge.
Rain comes to a close for warm sunshine on Saturday
First Alert Weather at Noon
First Alert Weather at Noon