Hendon Hooker drafted by the Lions

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Former Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker saw his childhood dreams realized Thursday night when the Detroit Lions selected the SEC Offensive Player of the year in the 2nd round.

Hooker - who just a day before the NFL Draft started- shared a video on Twitter of him dropping back to throw passes for the first time since his ACL injury. The North Carolina native’s draft stock rose despite the injury and his age (25 years old).

First day of dropping back during this mornings session… feels great to move around again #StackingDays pic.twitter.com/Pqy9aKnFhP — Hendon Hooker (@henhook2) April 26, 2023

Hooker finished fifth in Heisman Trophy voting with 17 first-place votes and recorded 226 points in Heisman voting. He became the first Vol since Peyton Manning (1997) to earn SEC Player of the Year and was a finalist for the Maxwell Award, Walter Camp Award, Manning Award and Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.

The 6′4″ signal caller racked up more than 11,000 yards of total offense, 80 passing touchdowns and only 12 interceptions in his six collegiate seasons. In his two seasons at Tennessee, he fired 58 touchdown passes to only five picks, including a stellar 27:2 ratio during a 2022 campaign.

He becomes the third Vol quarterback selected in the first round, joining Peyton Manning (1998) and Heath Shuler (1994).

