Jalin Hyatt drafted by the Giants

Eight receivers selected ahead of Tennessee’s Biletnikoff Award winner.
Jalin Hyatt
Jalin Hyatt(Tennessee Athletic Communications)
By Zack Rickens
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 9:48 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Jalin Hyatt will go from playing on Saturday on Rocky Top to Sunday in New York after the Giants drafted the former Tennessee wide out in the 3rd round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Hyatt became the first player in program history to win the Biletnikoff Award, presented annually to the most outstanding receiver in the FBS. The South Carolina native holds records for single-game touchdown receptions (5 vs. Alabama on 10/15/22), single-game points scored (30 vs. Alabama on 10/15/22) and single-season receiving touchdowns (15 in 2022).

The 2022 consensus first-team All-American played in 35 games with 14 starts in three seasons at UT. He finished with 108 receptions for 1,769 yards and 19 touchdowns while averaging 16.4 yards per catch. His 19 receiving touchdowns tied for fourth in program history with Peerless Price.

