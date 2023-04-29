Law enforcement, community remember fallen volunteer fireman

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Hundreds of members of law enforcement honored fallen volunteer fireman Roy Sewell Saturday. Agencies statewide went to Claiborne County to pay their final respects.

“It just shows what kind of brotherhood that we have,” Laroy Brandt, fire chief for the North Tazewell Volunteer Fire Department.

Sewell died responding to an ATV accident when his firetruck went off the road and flipped upside down.

“We’ve suffered a great loss as a firefighter community and prayers for his family,” Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office chaplain Steve Ousley said. “The lives that Roy has touched speak volumes today.”

Brandt said Sewell always seemed to be there whenever a call came in.

“He did it without question. he did it without a second guess. he was there all of the time,” Brandt said.

Sewell’s final ride marks his last goodbye to East Tennessee. A day filled with mourning, hugs and support for friends, family, and other officers.

“We will get through it. Love each other and work through it and go forward,” Ousley said.

Sewell leaves behind his wife, Randi, and two-year-old daughter, Delta. The family is expecting a son, Everett, in the next couple of months.

