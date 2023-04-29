Law enforcement, community remember fallen volunteer fireman

Cpt. Roy Sewell died responding to an ATV accident.
Captain Roy Sewell Jr
Captain Roy Sewell Jr(Roane County Office of Emergency Services and Homeland Security)
By Jared Austin
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Hundreds of members of law enforcement honored fallen volunteer fireman Roy Sewell Saturday. Agencies statewide went to Claiborne County to pay their final respects.

“It just shows what kind of brotherhood that we have,” Laroy Brandt, fire chief for the North Tazewell Volunteer Fire Department.

Sewell died responding to an ATV accident when his firetruck went off the road and flipped upside down.

“We’ve suffered a great loss as a firefighter community and prayers for his family,” Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office chaplain Steve Ousley said. “The lives that Roy has touched speak volumes today.”

Brandt said Sewell always seemed to be there whenever a call came in.

“He did it without question. he did it without a second guess. he was there all of the time,” Brandt said.

Sewell’s final ride marks his last goodbye to East Tennessee. A day filled with mourning, hugs and support for friends, family, and other officers.

“We will get through it. Love each other and work through it and go forward,” Ousley said.

Sewell leaves behind his wife, Randi, and two-year-old daughter, Delta. The family is expecting a son, Everett, in the next couple of months.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-40 West in Knoxville closed after tractor-trailer overturns
Overturned tractor-trailer closes I-40 West in Knoxville
Dad Heath Shuler, Mom Nicole, son Navy and daughter Island, who signed on Thursday April 27,...
Family tradition at UT to continue as another Shuler becomes a Vol
West High School teacher ‘grazed’ after gun fired in school, KPD says
West High School teacher ‘grazed’ after 14-year-old’s gun goes off in school, KPD says
Tyler Bailey
Police: Man shoots at truck in road rage incident
Roane County High School quarterback registered as an organ donor weeks before his death
Roane Co. quarterback registered as an organ donor weeks before his death

Latest News

Consumers are asked to throw away the recalled packages.
General Mills issues flour recall after salmonella discovery
A police car.
3 workers struck, 1 dies near Tennessee Volkswagen plant
Bruce Street Brewfest coming to Sevierville
Tourists are calling ahead to see what the situation is like in Pigeon Forge.
Sunshine stays over us on Saturday