Missing East Tenn. man found, sheriff says

HAMBLEN CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office announced Christopher Michael Kress was found safe.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Christopher Michael Kress was last seen on Tuesday in Morristown, according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System.

Officials said he might be driving a 2010 Dodge Caravan with tag number 994-BGXD.

He might be staying in or around the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 423-586-3781.

**4/28/23 UPDATE** Mr. Kress has been located and he is safe. Thanks to everyone who assisted the HCSO with information... Posted by Hamblen County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, April 27, 2023

