Missing East Tenn. man found, sheriff says
Officials with the Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office announced they were searching for a missing man who might be in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HAMBLEN CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office announced Christopher Michael Kress was found safe.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
Christopher Michael Kress was last seen on Tuesday in Morristown, according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System.
Officials said he might be driving a 2010 Dodge Caravan with tag number 994-BGXD.
He might be staying in or around the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
Anyone with information was asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 423-586-3781.
