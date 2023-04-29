Missing East Tenn. man found, sheriff says

Officials with the Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office announced they were searching for a missing man who might be in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HAMBLEN CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office announced Christopher Michael Kress was found safe.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Christopher Michael Kress was last seen on Tuesday in Morristown, according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System.

Officials said he might be driving a 2010 Dodge Caravan with tag number 994-BGXD.

He might be staying in or around the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 423-586-3781.

**4/28/23 UPDATE** Mr. Kress has been located and he is safe. Thanks to everyone who assisted the HCSO with information...

Posted by Hamblen County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, April 27, 2023

