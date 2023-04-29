Missing woman may be in danger, authorities say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials asked for help to find a missing woman who may be in danger. A state wide alert was issued for 23-year-old Nia Baise.

Baise was last seen on April 14, and officials said they believed she may be in Virginia. Blaise was last seen wearing a green hoodie and blue jeans.

Blaise takes medication and officials said she could be at serious medical risk without it.

A statewide alert has been requested for missing Nia Baise, age 23. Nia, who is around 6’0” and 170 pounds, was last... Posted by Knoxville Police Department - TN on Saturday, April 29, 2023

Officials asked that anyone with information contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165 or online here.

