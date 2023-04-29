Missing woman may be in danger, authorities say
Nia Blaise was last seen on April 14, and may be in Virginia.
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials asked for help to find a missing woman who may be in danger. A state wide alert was issued for 23-year-old Nia Baise.
Baise was last seen on April 14, and officials said they believed she may be in Virginia. Blaise was last seen wearing a green hoodie and blue jeans.
Blaise takes medication and officials said she could be at serious medical risk without it.
Officials asked that anyone with information contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165 or online here.
