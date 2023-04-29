Missing woman may be in danger, authorities say

Nia Blaise was last seen on April 14, and may be in Virginia.
Nia Blaise has been missing since April 14
Nia Blaise has been missing since April 14(ETVCS)
By JT Thomas
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials asked for help to find a missing woman who may be in danger. A state wide alert was issued for 23-year-old Nia Baise.

Baise was last seen on April 14, and officials said they believed she may be in Virginia. Blaise was last seen wearing a green hoodie and blue jeans.

Blaise takes medication and officials said she could be at serious medical risk without it.

A statewide alert has been requested for missing Nia Baise, age 23. Nia, who is around 6’0” and 170 pounds, was last...

Posted by Knoxville Police Department - TN on Saturday, April 29, 2023

Officials asked that anyone with information contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165 or online here.

