Music in the Mountains Spring Parade captivates Pigeon Forge

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Despite the occasional raindrop, people packed the Parkway in Pigeon Forge to watch as the Music in the Mountains Spring Parade took place.

It’s a parade that hosts local marching bands and performers as well as those from Alabama, Ohio, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

This years grand marshal was none other than MLB Hall of Fame player and longtime Baltimore Oriole Cal Ripken Jr, who has a youth baseball complex in Pigeon Forge.

“Everyone’s enthusiasm is really good so it’s the spirit of this place. Families really like coming here,” said Ripken Jr.

The parade drew people in from all over the region who looked forward to making Pigeon Forge their weekend getaway.

“I love parades we never miss one where we’re from and I just love them. A kid at heart I guess, " said a man from Kingsport who has come to the parade for the eighth straight year.

For 32 years, the parade had Dolly Parton as grand marshal while it was named Dolly’s Homecoming Parade before switching names.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.