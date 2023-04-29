Music in the Mountains Spring Parade captivates Pigeon Forge

MLB Hall of Fame player Cal Ripken Jr. served as grand marshal.
MLB hall of fame player Cal Ripken Jr. served as grand marshal.
By Sam Luther
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Despite the occasional raindrop, people packed the Parkway in Pigeon Forge to watch as the Music in the Mountains Spring Parade took place.

It’s a parade that hosts local marching bands and performers as well as those from Alabama, Ohio, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

This years grand marshal was none other than MLB Hall of Fame player and longtime Baltimore Oriole Cal Ripken Jr, who has a youth baseball complex in Pigeon Forge.

“Everyone’s enthusiasm is really good so it’s the spirit of this place. Families really like coming here,” said Ripken Jr.

The parade drew people in from all over the region who looked forward to making Pigeon Forge their weekend getaway.

“I love parades we never miss one where we’re from and I just love them. A kid at heart I guess, " said a man from Kingsport who has come to the parade for the eighth straight year.

For 32 years, the parade had Dolly Parton as grand marshal while it was named Dolly’s Homecoming Parade before switching names.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dad Heath Shuler, Mom Nicole, son Navy and daughter Island, who signed on Thursday April 27,...
Family tradition at UT to continue as another Shuler becomes a Vol
I-40 West in Knoxville closed after tractor-trailer overturns
Overturned tractor-trailer closes I-40 West in Knoxville
Country singer shares spotlight with some East Tennessee faces, places
Monroe Co. police officer and actor spotlighted in Emily Ann Roberts music video
West High School teacher ‘grazed’ after gun fired in school, KPD says
West High School teacher ‘grazed’ after 14-year-old’s gun goes off in school, KPD says
Multiple students were involved in a car crash Tuesday, according to officials with Roane Co....
East Tenn. high school mourning loss of student

Latest News

Police searching for missing man
One local business stepped up to help the men and women who served our country.
VFW gets new roof after winds tear off previous one
A Knox County man was arrested and connected to multiple child sex crimes, according to...
Knox Co. man connected to multiple sexual assaults, KCSO says
It's a rainy Friday in Pigeon Forge.
Rain comes to a close for warm sunshine on Saturday
MEDIC Blood Centers has reached a critical need in its blood supply.
‘Truly saving a life’ | MEDIC asking for donors as slow season takes toll on supply