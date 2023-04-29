No. 8 Vols cap series sweep over Bulldogs with 13-2 run-rule win

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - No. 8/24 Tennessee struck for six runs in the first inning and never let up, cruising to a 13-2 run-rule victory to complete the series sweep over Mississippi State on Saturday afternoon at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

The Volunteers plated runs in each of the first four innings en route to scoring double-digit runs for the fifth time in the last six games. During its current seven game win streak, UT is outscoring its opponents 83-27 and averaging 11.9 runs per game.

Christian Moore and Christian Scott led the way at the plate, combining for four hits, four runs and seven RBIs, including three home runs. Moore went deep twice and finished with four RBIs while Scott continued his torrid week at the plate with his fifth homer of the year, a three-run shot in the first inning.

Maui Ahuna, Hunter Ensley and Jared Dickey also had two hits apiece as the Big Orange cranked out 13 hits and drew nine walks.

Drew Beam put together another superb outing on the mound, tossing his second-career complete game to earn the win and improve to 6-2 on the year. The sophomore right hander allowed just two runs (one earned) on three hits and finished with seven strikeouts.

This weekend’s sweep was Tennessee’s sixth of the season and third in SEC play. The Vols have now recorded 13 SEC series sweeps under head coach Tony Vitello (2018-pres.).

Colton Ledbetter and Dakota Johnson drove in the only two runs for the Bulldogs as they dropped their fourth straight conference game. Starting pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje, who pitches with both arms, got through just one inning before being pulled after giving up six runs on three hits and four walks.

UP NEXT: Tennessee (30-14, 11-10 SEC) will wrap up its nine-game homestand on Tuesday evening against Wofford at 6:30 p.m. The game will be streamed on SEC Network+ through the ESPN app.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.