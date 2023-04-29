Parents describe what it took for son to be first round NFL draft pick

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Offensive lineman, Peter Skoronski, made his way to the Tennessee Titans facility on Friday after he was picked in the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday night.

When he got there, he shook Coach Mike Vrabel’s hand and was officially a member of the team.

But what does it take to raise a 6-foot-4, 313 pound wall of steel?

“Well, considering he’s got a very picky diet, it’s been challenging from time to time, which is hard to believe for someone that size,” said dad Bob Skoronski Jr.

Some food and a football family were key for Skoronski. His grandfather, Bob Skoronski Sr., played for the Green Bay Packers under Coach Vince Lombardi.

“It’s such a narrow eye of the needle thing to happen to you and to do,” said dad Bob Skoronski.

But even when Peter Skoronski was in the youth leagues, his parents didn’t expect he’d make it big.

“Honestly, it was never on our radar,” said mom Anne Skoronski. “It was something that years and years through hard work - and he’s really a steadfast and really focused worker – all of a sudden you kind of land where you land.”

From youth to high school, and football at Northwestern University, those moments led up to Thursday night when Peter got a call from the Tennessee Titans to come home.

“I would say to the people of Nashville, he will be prepared,” said dad Bob Skoronski. “He will not slough off on anything. He will be prepared for the opposition. If the opposition is better than him, it’s just because they are better. It’s not because my son wasn’t ready to go. He’ll be ready to go. But they’ll have to be better to beat him.”

