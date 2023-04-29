Sunshine stays over us on Saturday

Rain will return in the evening on Saturday and for the start of your Sunday.
Tourists are calling ahead to see what the situation is like in Pigeon Forge.(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 6:30 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re waking up to patches of fog and temperatures in the mid 50s for the most part. Enjoy the sun that returns for Saturday!

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’ll wake up on Saturday with temperatures near 52 degrees.

There will be some areas of patchy dense fog for Saturday morning.

Rays of sunshine will be with us for much of Saturday and overall with light southerly wind at 5 mph we’ll reach our high of 74. It’s going to feel a few degrees warmer though. So plan on it feeling like the upper 70s.

Late in the day on Saturday is when the storms start to move back in.

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunday we’ll wake up to widespread rainfall as you prepare for church. We’ll be in the low 50s across the area. Through the morning on Sunday the bulk of the rain will move out, but leave us with spotty rain across the area.

Sunday will be much cooler at 67 and winds will be gusting to 20 mph at times.

Monday morning starts our work week at 44 degrees and a clearing sky for mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. This starts a relatively dry pattern for us until storms arrive again on Friday.

