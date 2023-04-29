Titans take quarterback in the 2nd round

Tennessee trades up to take Kentucky signal caller Will Levis
Will Levis during UK's win over Mississippi State.
Will Levis during UK's win over Mississippi State.(UK Athletics)
By Rick Russo
Published: Apr. 28, 2023
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Titans opted against taking a quarterback in the first round of the NFL Draft. Instead, going offensive line with Northwestern standout Peter Skoronski.

They had the 10th pick in the second round, 41st overall Friday night and with that pick the Titans selected Kentucky quarterback Will Levis.

The Titans traded up in the second round by moving out of the No. 41 pick in a trade with the Arizona Cardinals to acquire the No. 33 pick, the second pick in the second round.

Levis excelled in 2021, throwing for over 28-hundred yards and 24 touchdowns, but his production dropped in 2022.

Remember, Tennessee selected a quarterback last year as well, but Malik Willis struggled in limited opportunities as a rookie.

