Cool and breezy heading into Monday with some sunshine

Meteorologist Jacob Durham is tracking gusty winds ahead.
Grab the jacket with cooler temperatures Monday
Grab the jacket with cooler temperatures Monday(WVLT)
By Jacob Durham
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 4:06 PM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Clouds will be slow to clear as we head through the night, but mostly clear skies will be around to start Monday morning giving us a chilly start. Winds will remain gusty as we head through the beginning of the week and temperatures will remain below normal before warmer weather settles in by Thursday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

You’ll want to take a jacket or coat with you as you head out the door Monday morning as temperatures are cooling back into the lower 40s to start the day. Clouds will be clearing slowly giving us a mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Thankfully we will see sunshine heading into the afternoon to help warm us up a little.

Temperatures will be slow to warm for Monday despite the sunshine we see as highs top out in the lower 60s. Winds will be an issue for us as well as gust will be approaching 30-35 mph at times with a few areas closer to 40 mph. Thankfully quiet weather will settle in for much of the week with a few stray showers mainly in the mountains Monday and for Tuesday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Rain chances will slowly drop as we head into Wednesday and Thursday with more sunshine. Temperatures remain on the cooler side for Wednesday in the lower 60s, but we’ll be about ten degrees warmer for Thursday as winds relax and we see plenty of sunshine. If you have outdoor plans the forecast looks to be good, you may just need a jacket during the afternoon.

Scattered showers and downpours return Friday with our next cold front and will continue into next weekend with temperatures staying closer to average in the lower and middle 70s.

Cooler weather settles in, but we look to stay dry
Cooler weather settles in, but we look to stay dry(WVLT)

