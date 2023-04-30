A few showers stick around today with a quiet stretch of weather to begin May

Meteorologist Paige Noel says temperatures remain below average over the next several days.
Scattered downpours Sunday evening
Scattered downpours Sunday evening(WVLT)
By Paige Noël
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A few showers linger throughout the day and move back in this afternoon. After today, we are on a dry and cool stretch for the majority of the new week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Temperatures are in the mid to upper 50s this morning with clouds and a few scattered showers. We’ll be dry throughout the majority of the day with highs getting close to 67 degrees.

A few scattered showers move back in around 6 p.m. and stick around throughout the evening before drying out tonight. Temperatures will drop to 42 by Monday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Monday’s high is a chilly one at 62 degrees and mostly sunny skies. We can’t rule out a stray shower, especially for our far northeastern counties.

Those stray showers continue Tuesday and Wednesday with highs remaining in the lower 60s. Both Wednesday and Thursday mornings are chilly starts with lows near 40 degrees! Some spots could drop into the upper 30s.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we are watching our next system to bring in rain Friday into Saturday. It looks like most of the rain falls on Friday and pushes out of here by Saturday afternoon. Highs get back into the lower 70s as well.

Sunday's First Alert 8-Day Planner
Sunday's First Alert 8-Day Planner(WVLT)

