Here’s how you can get free Mother’s Day flowers

This retailer has you covered for Mother's Day.
This retailer has you covered for Mother's Day.(KTTC)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 9:09 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - You can show appreciation to Mom on Mother’s Day with a gift that won’t cost a penny, thanks to this national retailer.

As a thank-you to all the mothers in our lives, Lowe’s is having its annual Mother’s Day Flower Giveaway.

Starting on Sunday, April 30 at 12 a.m., you can register on the website to claim a free one-pint flower.

This offer is only available until May 12 or while supplies last.

Mother’s Day is observed on Sunday, May 14 this year.

For more information, visit www.lowes.com.

