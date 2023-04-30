KCSO: Juvenile arrested after threatening mass violence at prom

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Saturday, officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a juvenile after they said they received a tip about a potential threat for mass violence.

Officials said the threat was shared on Snapchat, a popular photo-messaging app, and was directed at the Hardin Valley Prom.

Officers located the young person just before 8 p.m., and charged the juvenile with the threat of mass violence. The young person was taken to the Richard L. Bean Juvenile Detention Center.

Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler released a statement Saturday night regarding the incident.

“I want to make it clear to anyone who might think these types of threats are a joke or are funny- they are not! Any threat against any of our schools, the children, or the staff will be taken seriously. I am urging parents/guardians to candidly talk with their children about the seriousness of making a threat. We cannot downplay the potential severity of these types of crimes. The safety of our children and the staff in our school system is paramount. I appreciate the swift response by everyone upon being notified of this threat. I’m incredibly thankful for the tireless efforts of our Patrol Officers and Juvenile Detectives. Thank you to the Knoxville Division of The Federal Bureau of Investigation for their assistance.”

The identity of the juvenile was not released as they were under the age of 18.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.