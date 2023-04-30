KCSO: Juvenile arrested after threatening mass violence at prom

Officials said the threat was directed at the Hardin Valley Academy prom.
By JT Thomas
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 11:30 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Saturday, officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a juvenile after they said they received a tip about a potential threat for mass violence.

Officials said the threat was shared on Snapchat, a popular photo-messaging app, and was directed at the Hardin Valley Prom.

Officers located the young person just before 8 p.m., and charged the juvenile with the threat of mass violence. The young person was taken to the Richard L. Bean Juvenile Detention Center.

Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler released a statement Saturday night regarding the incident.

The identity of the juvenile was not released as they were under the age of 18.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-40 West in Knoxville closed after tractor-trailer overturns
Overturned tractor-trailer closes I-40 West in Knoxville
Dad Heath Shuler, Mom Nicole, son Navy and daughter Island, who signed on Thursday April 27,...
Family tradition at UT to continue as another Shuler becomes a Vol
West High School teacher ‘grazed’ after gun fired in school, KPD says
West High School teacher ‘grazed’ after 14-year-old’s gun goes off in school, KPD says
Tyler Bailey
Police: Man shoots at truck in road rage incident
Roane County High School quarterback registered as an organ donor weeks before his death
Roane Co. quarterback registered as an organ donor weeks before his death

Latest News

With a smaller round of rain by nightfall Sunday
Early rain out east before lots of sunshine
KCSO: Juvenile arrested after threatening mass violence at prom
14-year-old succumbs to injuries from fatal shooting
14 year-old girl dies after being fatally shot by 12 year-old brother, MPD confirms
Production has been shut down at a Volkswagen plant in Tennessee after three workers were...
3 workers struck, 1 dies near Tennessee Volkswagen plant