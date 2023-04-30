KCSO: Juvenile arrested after threatening mass violence at prom
Officials said the threat was directed at the Hardin Valley Academy prom.
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 11:30 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Saturday, officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a juvenile after they said they received a tip about a potential threat for mass violence.
Officials said the threat was shared on Snapchat, a popular photo-messaging app, and was directed at the Hardin Valley Prom.
Officers located the young person just before 8 p.m., and charged the juvenile with the threat of mass violence. The young person was taken to the Richard L. Bean Juvenile Detention Center.
Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler released a statement Saturday night regarding the incident.
The identity of the juvenile was not released as they were under the age of 18.
