KPD: Man dies after fatal crash, suspect charged

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man died after a crash early Sunday morning, Knoxville Police Department officials said.

KPD officials responded to a single-car crash at around 3:20 a.m. on Island Home Avenue near Fisher Place. A black Lexus had left the roadway on Island Home Avenue and hit a utility pole, KPD officials said.

The passenger in the car, a 22-year-old man who has not been identified, was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

KPD officials said that the driver, identified as Carter McAdoo, 21, was charged with vehicular homicide and driving under the influence.

The crash is still under investigation, KPD officials said.

