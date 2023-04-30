Morristown police asking for help in murder investigation

By Carissa Simpson
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 12:34 PM EDT
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Morristown Police Department officials asked for the public’s help in a homicide investigation.

Shortly before 1:00 a.m. on Saturday, police were dispatched to Five Point Mobile Home Park on Brights Pike Road after people heard reports in the area.

When officers arrived, they found Francisco Suarez, 35, on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. Another victim, Julio Torres, 26, was found dead in his car outside his residence at Lot 4.

Morristown officials said that there was no motive at this time. Both men worked for the same construction company and lived at Five Point.

Investigators asked anyone in the area to check their home surveillance camera video for any people or vehicles in the area during this time and report anything suspicious to the police.

Information can be reported anonymously anytime by calling 423-585-1833 or the dispatch center at 423-585-2701.

