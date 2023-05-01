Aerosmith announces Knoxville stop for final ‘PEACE OUT’ tour

Each night will be dedicated to 50 years of Aerosmith music, featuring special concert technology from THX.
Steven Tyler with Aerosmith performs during the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest Day 2 at State...
Steven Tyler with Aerosmith performs during the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest Day 2 at State Farm Arena on Friday, February 1, 2019, in Atlanta. (Photo by Robb Cohen/Invision/AP)(Robb Cohen | Robb Cohen/Invision/AP)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rock legends Aerosmith announced their final tour Monday, a tour that includes a stop here in Knoxville.

The four-time Grammy award-winning group will kick off their 40-stop North American tour on Sept. 2, with stops all across the U.S. and Canada. Each night will be dedicated to 50 years of Aerosmith music, featuring special concert technology from THX.

Aerosmith announces PEACE OUT tour
Aerosmith announces PEACE OUT tour(Valeska Thomas)

Missing from the show will be Joey Kramer, however.

”While Joey Kramer remains a beloved founding member of Aerosmith, he has regrettably made the decision to sit out the currently scheduled touring dates to focus his full attention on his family and health. Joey’s unmistakable and legendary presence behind the drum kit will be sorely missed,” the band said in a statement.

Knoxville will see Aerosmith on Jan. 13, 2024 at Thompson-Boling Arena. Tickets will go on sale Friday, May 5 at 10 a.m. here.

