Apartment complex coming to downtown Knoxville stadium

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville’s soon-to-be multi-use stadium will now feature a 233-unit apartment complex, to be named after Knoxville’s first Black attorney William Francis Yardley.

The complex, called Yardley Flats, is being developed by Third Base Residential and will consist of two high-rise buildings connected by a sky bridge. The complex will rent studio, one bedroom and two bedroom units, with parking included.

Yardley lived from 1844 to 1924 and was also Tennessee first Black gubernatorial candidate. He’s also credited with being the first Black attorney to argue a case before the Tennessee Supreme Court, while also publishing “The Examiner,” a newspaper that promoted Black rights.

“Mr. Yardley was described by famous orator Frederick Douglass as ‘one of the most remarkable men that I have met’ and we think it is appropriate to name this stunning residential development after him,” said Joseph A. Fielden Jr., a local developer and president of Third Base Residential. “It will be located in the heart of Knoxville’s rich African American cultural heritage district.”

The complex will also feature a courtyard with stadium views, fire pits and grilling stations. On top of that, the complex will also be built with a swimming pool, fitness area, watch party spaces, a pet spa and more.

“Over 50 percent of the units will have full or partial views of the field,” Fielden said. “All residences will have access to viewing courtyards, entertainment and grilling areas and a large pool.”

Those units will also include washers and dryers.

Knoxville’s stadium will be the home of the Tennessee Smokies baseball team, with plans to use the space for concerts, other sporting events and more.

Previous Coverage: ‘A big milestone for us’: Multi-use stadium inches closer to financial approval

Yardley was also known as an advocate for the poor both as an attorney and a politician.

At this time, there is no word on how much the units will set renters back, but the complexes are coming as Knoxville is seeing an increase in rent prices and affordable housing is getting harder to find.

Previous Coverage: Report: Knoxville area housing, rental prices expected to rise in 2023

Leases will begin in late 2024, and Fielded said a portrait of Yardley will be displayed in the leasing center.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.