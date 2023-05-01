Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say

Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal.(Annette Hutchinson via GoFundMe)
By Bryce Jacquot and Debra Worley
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) – A newlywed bride was killed, and her husband was injured after an alleged drunken driver hit the golf cart they were riding in Friday night, according to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.

Witnesses said the force of the impact threw the golf cart more than 100 yards and made it roll several times.

Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal.

Her new husband’s mother said in a GoFundMe post that he is in serious condition with broken bones and a brain injury.

Two other people from the wedding party were also injured.

The couple was leaving the wedding reception when the crash happened and had only been married for a few hours.

Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death and reckless homicide.

Investigators believe she was going 65 mph in a 25-mph zone at the time of the crash.

Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death and...
Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death and reckless homicide.(Charleston County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2023 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

