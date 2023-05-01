Bring The Thunder For Childhood Cancer Tourney set for this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On May 12, baseball and softball’s future stars will be hitting the turf to help out an important cause.

The Bring The Thunder For Childhood Cancer baseball and softball tournament will support local children, Lilly and Victoria, fighting cancer.

Lilly, 3, was diagnosed with a grade 3 ependymoma brain tumor at just 11 months old. She continues her fight as she was recently diagnosed with high-grade glioma, and doctors are monitoring two spots on her spine.

Victoria, 2, was diagnosed with multi-focal bone Langerhans Cell Histiocytosis when she was 9 months old. LCH can damage tissue and cause lesions that form in the body.

Since her diagnosis, she’s received more than 80 chemo-therapy infusions and logged over 130 overnight stays at hospitals.

100% of the money raised supports the families of the little girls fighting cancer.

There is no entry fee for teams of young boys and girls between the ages of 4 and 12. Admission is only $10 per day.

The event will be held at Bower Field in South Knoxville, just off Chapman Highway.

To get your team involved text Signup to 865-765-4775 or visit the Bring the Thunder website.

