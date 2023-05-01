Chilly with gusty winds, some showers possible

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks a warm-up and greater rain chances ahead.
Your First Alert Forecast
By Heather Haley
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 4:47 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Clouds are dropping in from the north, with cooler air flowing through our area to start the week. Rain is isolated at best for now, but rain chances increase late week along with temperatures.

WHAT TO EXPECT

A jacket comes in handy today!

We’re starting the day around 42 degrees, with clouds in and out acting like a patchy blanket keeping some a little warmer. Still, this is well below average, with Knoxville’s “normal” at 53 degrees. There is a chilly breeze too.

With more clouds at times today, a stray shower is possible. With more wind at times, it feels cooler. We have a southwesterly wind 15 to 25 mph, plus gusts up to 35 mph. All this adds up to a chilly high around 62 degrees in Knoxville, which is about 15 degrees below average.

Spotty showers are possible this evening into the early overnight hours, but clouds exit by the early morning. We’ll drop to around 44 degrees to start Tuesday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Tuesday and Wednesday are also in the low 60s, with a stray shower possible in the afternoon Tuesday through the morning Wednesday.

Thursday warms up nicely to 72 degrees and is mostly sunny. Friday is also around 70 degrees, but rain chances are increasing with the best coverage of our area by the afternoon to evening lasting into the overnight hours.

Saturday starts out with scattered rain, but is back to spotty for the afternoon and on through Sunday. Both days are also in the low 70s.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, Monday is in the mid 70s with scattered rain and storms to start next week. We’re looking at more warmth on into next week.

