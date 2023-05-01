Drugmaker Akorn recalls all of its products after bankruptcy

While no problems have been reported, Akorn is encouraging people to get rid of any medications with their labels.
This covers everything from nasal sprays and artificial tears to ointments and Vitamin D supplements.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 5:59 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Drugmaker Akorn is voluntarily recalling all of its products after the company filed for bankruptcy earlier this year.

This covers everything from nasal sprays and artificial tears to ointments and Vitamin D supplements.

The company says it provided human and pet medications nationwide to wholesalers, retailers, manufacturers and medical facilities, and via the internet to consumers.

Akorn went bankrupt back in February and says its Quality program, which helps to check and regulate medications, was also stopped.

While no problems have been reported, Akorn is encouraging people to get rid of any medications with their labels.

That full list of recalled products and a number to reach out to can be found here.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

