East Tenn. Children’s Hospital announces Mental Health Initiative Fund

The hospital is cracking down on mental illness in children and teens.
East Tennessee Children's Hospital / Source: (WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee Children’s Hospital announced Monday a mental health initiative fund, aimed at cracking down on mental illnesses in children and teens.

According to the hospital, almost 19% of all children in Tennessee have seriously considered suicide. Cases like those are what the hospital sees at their emergency care center.

Now, the hospital is launching their fund, aiming to invest in programs to combat mental illness and provide patients with care.

“Every dollar donated to the Mental Health Initiative Fund will help grow programs which expand our reach and provide direct support to patients,” said Adam Cook, Vice President for Institutional Advancement at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital. “It was created to specifically address the growing mental health crisis seen in our community.”

Those interested in donating can do so here.

