MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - FedEx is closing 29 FedEx Freight locations and will consolidate its operations into other locations.

The change is set to take effect on August 13.

FedEx shared this statement in regard to the changes:

As FedEx continues to adapt to an evolving global business environment, FedEx Freight has announced a decision to close 29 freight locations and consolidate its operations into other locations, effective Aug. 13, 2023. We continuously review our network to ensure we have the right design to address changing market dynamics. Through that process, we identified opportunities to consolidate operations in certain locations to improve customer service levels while lowering our cost to serve. FedEx Freight is enacting an additional furlough for certain job classes beginning May 28, 2023. Eligible employees will be offered permanent transfer opportunities to other markets that have hiring needs. FedEx Freight will maintain health benefits for furloughed employees. This is a temporary workforce adjustment, and all furloughed employees will be recalled on or before Aug. 25, 2023.

