Gusty winds continue Tuesday with more sunshine

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The stray showers and gusty winds continue heading into Tuesday. We’ll warm up by the end of the week with more scattered showers arriving.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Spotty showers are possible this evening into the early overnight hours but clouds move out of here by Tuesday morning. We’ll drop to around 44 degrees.

Highs are near 65 degrees Tuesday with more sunshine and gusty winds. Winds are out of the west at 15 to 25 mph and gusting up to 35 mph. The gusty winds could make it feel chilly throughout the day. A few more clouds and stray showers move back in by the afternoon to evening hours.

LOOKING AHEAD

A stray shower or two lingers into Wednesday morning, but we’re mostly dry with sunshine and a high near 63 degrees.

Thursday warms up nicely to 72 degrees and is mostly sunny. Friday is also around 70 degrees, but rain chances are increasing with the best coverage of our area by the afternoon to evening lasting into the overnight hours.

Saturday starts out with scattered rain but is back to spotty for the afternoon and on through Sunday. Both days are also in the low 70s.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, Monday is in the mid-70s with scattered rain and storms to start next week. We’re looking at more warmth into next week.

Monday evening's First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.