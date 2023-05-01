Gusty winds continue Tuesday with more sunshine

Meteorologist Paige Noel is tracking rain to return later this week.
Gusty winds continue Tuesday
Gusty winds continue Tuesday(WVLT)
By Paige Noël
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The stray showers and gusty winds continue heading into Tuesday. We’ll warm up by the end of the week with more scattered showers arriving.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Spotty showers are possible this evening into the early overnight hours but clouds move out of here by Tuesday morning. We’ll drop to around 44 degrees.

Highs are near 65 degrees Tuesday with more sunshine and gusty winds. Winds are out of the west at 15 to 25 mph and gusting up to 35 mph. The gusty winds could make it feel chilly throughout the day. A few more clouds and stray showers move back in by the afternoon to evening hours.

LOOKING AHEAD

A stray shower or two lingers into Wednesday morning, but we’re mostly dry with sunshine and a high near 63 degrees.

Thursday warms up nicely to 72 degrees and is mostly sunny. Friday is also around 70 degrees, but rain chances are increasing with the best coverage of our area by the afternoon to evening lasting into the overnight hours.

Saturday starts out with scattered rain but is back to spotty for the afternoon and on through Sunday. Both days are also in the low 70s.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, Monday is in the mid-70s with scattered rain and storms to start next week. We’re looking at more warmth into next week.

Monday evening's First Alert 8-Day Planner
Monday evening's First Alert 8-Day Planner(WVLT)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man charged after deadly crash
KPD: Man dies after fatal crash, suspect charged
Morristown Police Department officials are asking for your help in solving a murder case.
Morristown police asking for help in murder investigation
Hardin Valley Academy
KCSO: Juvenile arrested after threatening mass violence at prom
Dad Heath Shuler, Mom Nicole, son Navy and daughter Island, who signed on Thursday April 27,...
Family tradition at UT to continue as another Shuler becomes a Vol
TWRA PERCY PRIEST LAKE FATALITY
Woman’s body recovered following deadly kayak incident on Percy Priest Lake

Latest News

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks a warm-up and greater rain chances ahead.
Chilly with gusty winds, some showers possible
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks a warm-up and greater rain chances ahead.
Chilly with gusty winds, some showers possible
Grab the jacket with cooler temperatures Monday
Cool and breezy heading into Monday with some sunshine
Cooler with clouds on your Monday
Cool and breezy heading into Monday with some sunshine