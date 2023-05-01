Knox County recognizes Mental Health Awareness Month, shows state of health in county

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County is observing mental health awareness month throughout May to increase mental health awareness in the community.

Throughout the month, the county will produce a series of reports, each one focusing on mental health within a specific Knox County population. Those documents will contain details on Knox County’s study of mental health.

Mental Health in Children

The first document released focuses on mental health in children. In the United States, according to Knox County, one in five children have a mental health condition. In Knox County, that number is doubled among high school students, with nearly 40% of respondents saying they felt so sad or hopeless that they stopped doing normal activities for weeks at a time.

Previous Coverage: East Tenn. Children’s Hospital announces Mental Health Initiative Fund

Additionally, almost a quarter, 24.4%, of children in the county said their mental health had “not been good” most of the time throughout the past month.

The month-long breakdown series comes shortly after the county released a state of mental health report. In that report, almost half of high school students said they experienced some sort of adverse childhood experience by the age of 17.

Previous Coverage: Knox Co. mental health providers name most urgent mental health issues

Additionally, the county found that anxiety was the second most common mental health issue identified among the population.

Going forward, the county plans to release breakdowns for those just past pregnancy and veterans.

Those experiencing mental health problems can access services here from the county.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.