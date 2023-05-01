Knox County Schools forms Special Education Task Force

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jon Rysewyk announced on Monday that the county will form a Special Education Task Force to help improve special education services.

The task force will provide recommendations to improve special education services, interventions and support. The change comes as the state’s Department of Education commissioner, Penny Schwinn, retires.

The following individuals will serve on the task force:

Cary Byrge, Region 5 parent

Lauren Cordova, Region 4 parent

William Edwards, Region 1 parent

Sandy Hensley, Region 4 parent

Patricia Lawson, Region 5 parent

Mandy Marcotte, Region 2 parent

Bryan Moore, Region 2 parent

Cortney Piper, Region 1 parent

Mattie Trimble, Region 3 parent

Lora Williams, 2022 KCS Teacher of the Year (Region 3)

The task force will hold its first meeting in May. All the meetings will be closed to the public, but all findings and recommendations will be made public.

“Dr. Rysewyk is grateful to the members of the Knox County community who have agreed to serve on the Special Education Task Force and looks forward to hearing their recommendations in August,” Knox County Schools officials said.

The changes come after the Tennessee Department of Education settled a lawsuit regarding how the school systems treat the response to intervention.

