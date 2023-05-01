Lenoir City High School student earns perfect ACT score

Marlee scored a perfect score on her ACT exam, LCHS officials said.
Lenoir City High School officials took to Facebook to celebrate one of their students.
Lenoir City High School officials took to Facebook to celebrate one of their students.(Lenoir City High School)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Lenoir City High School officials took to Facebook to celebrate one of their students.

Marlee scored a perfect score on her ACT exam, LCHS officials said.

“Congratulations Marlee on this incredible accomplishment,” LCHS officials said. “Your hard work, dedication, and perseverance have paid off, and we are so proud of you.”

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man charged after deadly crash
KPD: Man dies after fatal crash, suspect charged
Morristown Police Department officials are asking for your help in solving a murder case.
Morristown police asking for help in murder investigation
Hardin Valley Academy
KCSO: Juvenile arrested after threatening mass violence at prom
TWRA PERCY PRIEST LAKE FATALITY
Woman’s body recovered following deadly kayak incident on Percy Priest Lake
Dad Heath Shuler, Mom Nicole, son Navy and daughter Island, who signed on Thursday April 27,...
Family tradition at UT to continue as another Shuler becomes a Vol

Latest News

Teens go fishing post prom
Teens go fishing post prom
Gusty winds continue Tuesday
Gusty winds continue Tuesday with more sunshine
TennCare will pay for the diapers for the first two years of a child's life.
TennCare to help parents pay for diapers
TennCare to help parents pay for diapers