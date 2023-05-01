Lenoir City High School student earns perfect ACT score

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Lenoir City High School officials took to Facebook to celebrate one of their students.

Marlee scored a perfect score on her ACT exam, LCHS officials said.

“Congratulations Marlee on this incredible accomplishment,” LCHS officials said. “Your hard work, dedication, and perseverance have paid off, and we are so proud of you.”

