MPD: 1 juvenile dies after being struck by vehicle, dropped off at firehouse

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is currently investigating the death of a juvenile who was struck by a vehicle and then left at a firehouse.

At 5:17 p.m., officers responded to a call regarding a juvenile who been hit by a vehicle and left at a firehouse.

Once officers arrived, they transported the juvenile to a nearby medical facility where they were later pronounced dead.

This is an ongoing investigation.

No details yet on possible suspects.

