Police: Couple lures in person with promise of sexual favors before robbing them

Maria Paige and TJ Kyle Trakas were arrested for promising sexual favors to a victim then...
Maria Paige and TJ Kyle Trakas were arrested for promising sexual favors to a victim then robbing them in East Lyme, police said.(East Lyme police)
By Rob Polansky and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LYME, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - Police in Connecticut have charged a couple for allegedly luring a person to their home under the premise of sexual favors before robbing them.

The East Lyme Police Department said 32-year-old Maria Paige and her boyfriend, 29-year-old TJ Kyle Trakas, were arrested Saturday.

Investigators said Paige and Trakas lured the victim in early April but did not provide further details.

Officers took Paige into custody Saturday morning without incident.

She was charged with first-degree robbery, making a false statement, conspiracy, second-degree threatening, second-degree reckless endangerment, soliciting sexual conduct, and first-degree unlawful restraint.

Later on Saturday, police also arrested Trakas without incident.

He was charged with first-degree robbery, second-degree threatening, second-degree reckless endangerment, and first-degree unlawful restraint.

Paige is being held on a $50,000 bond and is expected in court Monday. Trakas was released on $50,000 bond and is expected in court May 10.

Further information was not available.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man charged after deadly crash
KPD: Man dies after fatal crash, suspect charged
Morristown Police Department officials are asking for your help in solving a murder case.
Morristown police asking for help in murder investigation
Hardin Valley Academy
KCSO: Juvenile arrested after threatening mass violence at prom
TWRA PERCY PRIEST LAKE FATALITY
Woman’s body recovered following deadly kayak incident on Percy Priest Lake
Dad Heath Shuler, Mom Nicole, son Navy and daughter Island, who signed on Thursday April 27,...
Family tradition at UT to continue as another Shuler becomes a Vol

Latest News

Teens go fishing post prom
Teens go fishing post prom
President Joe Biden speaks during a reception in the East Room of the White House in...
Biden hosting Eid al-Fitr reception at White House
Tusculum University held its annual “midnight breakfast” Sunday night.
Tusculum University to hosts annual ‘midnight breakfast’
FILE - The American Airlines logo on top of the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, is...
Pilots at American, Southwest ratchet up strike threats
Sophomore Brayden Bahme was critically injured during his fourth-period gym class at Cheney...
High schooler dies after he was impaled during freak accident in gym class, officials say