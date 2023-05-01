TennCare to help parents pay for diapers

TennCare will soon cover the cost of diapers for the first two years of a child’s life.
TennCare will soon cover the cost of diapers for the first two years of a child’s life.
By Christyn Allen
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee will soon become the first state to pay for children’s diapers as part of Medicaid.

Gov. Bill Lee proposed the initiative as part of the state’s budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year. “Tennessee has the opportunity to ease one of the biggest financial burdens on mothers,” Lee said during his State of the State address in February.

Helping Mamas Knoxville, the city’s only dedicated diaper bank, said the need for the state to step in is urgent. “People’s basic needs weren’t being met. There’s some families that were using t-shirts and paper products for diapering,” said Executive Director Tess Frear.

One in three families struggle to buy diapers for their kids, according to the National Diaper Bank Network. The organization reported that families spend between $70 to $100 per month on diapers.

Frear is hopeful TennCare pitching in will help more families who may not have access to resources. “If we can help families move forward, that is huge. They might be able to reach more rural areas where families really, really do need these items,” Frear said.

It’s not clear how diaper distribution will work through TennCare, but the cost of diapers will likely be covered for parents starting in October.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man charged after deadly crash
KPD: Man dies after fatal crash, suspect charged
Morristown Police Department officials are asking for your help in solving a murder case.
Morristown police asking for help in murder investigation
Hardin Valley Academy
KCSO: Juvenile arrested after threatening mass violence at prom
TWRA PERCY PRIEST LAKE FATALITY
Woman’s body recovered following deadly kayak incident on Percy Priest Lake
Dad Heath Shuler, Mom Nicole, son Navy and daughter Island, who signed on Thursday April 27,...
Family tradition at UT to continue as another Shuler becomes a Vol

Latest News

Teens go fishing post prom
Teens go fishing post prom
Gusty winds continue Tuesday
Gusty winds continue Tuesday with more sunshine
TennCare to help parents pay for diapers
FedEx Freight
FedEx to close 29 freight locations, consolidate operations