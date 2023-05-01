TennCare to help parents pay for diapers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee will soon become the first state to pay for children’s diapers as part of Medicaid.

Gov. Bill Lee proposed the initiative as part of the state’s budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year. “Tennessee has the opportunity to ease one of the biggest financial burdens on mothers,” Lee said during his State of the State address in February.

Helping Mamas Knoxville, the city’s only dedicated diaper bank, said the need for the state to step in is urgent. “People’s basic needs weren’t being met. There’s some families that were using t-shirts and paper products for diapering,” said Executive Director Tess Frear.

One in three families struggle to buy diapers for their kids, according to the National Diaper Bank Network. The organization reported that families spend between $70 to $100 per month on diapers.

Frear is hopeful TennCare pitching in will help more families who may not have access to resources. “If we can help families move forward, that is huge. They might be able to reach more rural areas where families really, really do need these items,” Frear said.

It’s not clear how diaper distribution will work through TennCare, but the cost of diapers will likely be covered for parents starting in October.

