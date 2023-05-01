Tennessee Department of Education commissioner retires, replacement named

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Department of Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn is retiring, TDOE officials announced Monday. The change comes as the department is looking to shift in a new direction.

Schwinn has been with TDOE for more than four years.

Professional Educators of Tennessee Executive Director JC Bowman provided a statement to WVLT News, saying the new commissioner will be Lizzette Gonzalez Reynolds.

“We wish Penny Schwinn all the best in her future endeavors. Although her accomplishments have been mixed, the results will ultimately be determined over time. Governor Lee now has an opportunity to shift the Tennessee Department of Education in a new direction. A new leader needs to look inward, as well as outward. The TDOE needs to rebuild and fill critical positions in the Department to serve the needs of parents, pupils, educators, and school districts. Outwardly, the TDOE needs to reconnect with the stakeholders here in Tennessee. We look forward to working with the Lee Administration and the new Commissioner Lizzette Gonzalez Reynolds to continue making Tennessee the best place to raise a family and educate all children. Together, we can unleash the full potential of K-12 education to provide children the opportunity to acquire knowledge and skills that will enable them to develop their full potential and become successful members of society.”

Reynolds is currently the Vice President of Policy for ExcelinEd and previously served as deputy legislative director for George W. Bush. “Her career reflects a deep commitment to school choice, assessment and accountability, college and career pathways and education policy,” TDOE officials said.

Deputy Commissioner of Operations Sam Pearcy will serve as interim commissioner until July 1 when Reynolds takes office.

“Lizzette’s significant education policy expertise and leadership make her well-suited to continue our work to deliver a high-quality education and expand school choice for Tennessee students,” said Gov. Bill Lee. “I welcome her to Tennessee and appreciate her service to students, families and teachers across the state.”

