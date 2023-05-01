Tennessee ranked among best states for working moms in 2023, study says

The Volunteer State was ranked No. 4 in child care, No. 7 for professional opportunities and No. 50 for work-life balance.
(Wikimedia Commons)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Do you know which states are the best for working moms in 2023?

Well, with Mother’s Day coming up in a couple of weeks, WalletHub released a study on the best and worst throughout the country and Tennessee found itself in the top 15.

According to the study, The Volunteer State is the 12th best state in the U.S. for moms at work. Tennessee was ranked No. 4 in childcare, No. 7 for professional opportunities and No. 50 for work-life balance.

Source: WalletHub

“Progress appears to be taking shape at different rates across the nation. Not only do parental leave policies and other legal support systems vary by state, but the quality of infrastructure — from cost-effective day care to public schools — is far from uniform as well,” the study said.

In order to determine their rankings, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across three dimensions, child care, professional opportunities and work-life balance.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man charged after deadly crash
KPD: Man dies after fatal crash, suspect charged
Morristown Police Department officials are asking for your help in solving a murder case.
Morristown police asking for help in murder investigation
Hardin Valley Academy
KCSO: Juvenile arrested after threatening mass violence at prom
Dad Heath Shuler, Mom Nicole, son Navy and daughter Island, who signed on Thursday April 27,...
Family tradition at UT to continue as another Shuler becomes a Vol
TWRA PERCY PRIEST LAKE FATALITY
Woman’s body recovered following deadly kayak incident on Percy Priest Lake

Latest News

Teens go fishing post prom
Teens go fishing post prom
Tusculum University held its annual “midnight breakfast” Sunday night.
Tusculum University to hosts annual ‘midnight breakfast’
Gusty winds continue Tuesday
Gusty winds continue Tuesday with more sunshine
TWRA PERCY PRIEST LAKE FATALITY
Woman’s body recovered following deadly kayak incident on Percy Priest Lake
West High School teacher ‘grazed’ after gun fired in school, KPD says
Knoxville police release more information on West High gun incident