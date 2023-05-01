Tennessee ranked among best states for working moms in 2023, study says

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Do you know which states are the best for working moms in 2023?

Well, with Mother’s Day coming up in a couple of weeks, WalletHub released a study on the best and worst throughout the country and Tennessee found itself in the top 15.

According to the study, The Volunteer State is the 12th best state in the U.S. for moms at work. Tennessee was ranked No. 4 in childcare, No. 7 for professional opportunities and No. 50 for work-life balance.

“Progress appears to be taking shape at different rates across the nation. Not only do parental leave policies and other legal support systems vary by state, but the quality of infrastructure — from cost-effective day care to public schools — is far from uniform as well,” the study said.

In order to determine their rankings, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across three dimensions, child care, professional opportunities and work-life balance.

