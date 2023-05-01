Tusculum University hosts annual ‘midnight breakfast’

TUSCULUM, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tusculum University held its annual “midnight breakfast” Sunday night.

The tradition means faculty, staff and administrators cook pancakes, eggs, sausage and bacon for the students nearing the end of the school year. They told WVLT News that the idea is to make sure students have a good meal as they stay up late preparing for exams and finishing projects.

”I was doing nothing, and gotten bored, so I thought this was a good opportunity to finish what I started,” student Janice Hall said.

It’s not the end of the road for Hall though, she is planning to return for her masters in the fall.

