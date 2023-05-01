Tusculum University hosts annual ‘midnight breakfast’

Tusculum University held its annual “midnight breakfast” Sunday night.
Tusculum University held its annual “midnight breakfast” Sunday night.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCULUM, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tusculum University held its annual “midnight breakfast” Sunday night.

The tradition means faculty, staff and administrators cook pancakes, eggs, sausage and bacon for the students nearing the end of the school year. They told WVLT News that the idea is to make sure students have a good meal as they stay up late preparing for exams and finishing projects.

”I was doing nothing, and gotten bored, so I thought this was a good opportunity to finish what I started,” student Janice Hall said.

It’s not the end of the road for Hall though, she is planning to return for her masters in the fall.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man charged after deadly crash
KPD: Man dies after fatal crash, suspect charged
Danville Police are investigating a shooting
Morristown police asking for help in murder investigation
Hardin Valley Academy
KCSO: Juvenile arrested after threatening mass violence at prom
Dad Heath Shuler, Mom Nicole, son Navy and daughter Island, who signed on Thursday April 27,...
Family tradition at UT to continue as another Shuler becomes a Vol
TWRA PERCY PRIEST LAKE FATALITY
Woman’s body recovered following deadly kayak incident on Percy Priest Lake

Latest News

Teens go fishing post prom
Teens go fishing post prom
Tusculum University held its annual “midnight breakfast” Sunday night.
Tusculum University to hosts annual ‘midnight breakfast’
West High School teacher ‘grazed’ after gun fired in school, KPD says
Knoxville police release more information on West High gun incident
On the lake with a young couple who spent prom night fishing