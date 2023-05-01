UT basketball star Santiago Vescovi to be featured at upcoming One Knoxville SC game

The Lady Soccer Vols, Tennessee basketball’s Santiago Vescovi and One Knoxville Sporting Club are teaming up for one huge event.
Santiago Vescovi
Santiago Vescovi(Tennessee Athletic Communications)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - University of Tennessee All-SEC point guard Santiago Vescovi will take on the star Lady Vols soccer team in a special halftime event at One Knoxville’s upcoming matchup against Forward Madison FC.

The event is aimed at highlighting the successful women’s soccer team. At halftime, select male UT students, featuring Vescovi, will take on the some Lady Vols in a penalty kick shootout.

Vescovi grew up in soccer-obsessed Uruguay, so he knows a thing or two about the sport. He’ll be joined by five UT undergrads representing fraternities across campus.

In addition to the halftime event, the Lady Vols will be autographing custom “Perfect Match” posters.

That match is scheduled for May 3. Tickets are available here.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

