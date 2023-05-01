Vol freshman enters NCAA Transfer Portal

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Freshman Tennessee defensive back Cameron Miller has entered the NCAA transfer portal, WVLT’s media partner Volquest reports.

The Memphis native came in as a wide receiver but moved to safety after arriving to Tennessee. He had an interception in the Orange and White game but spent the spring near the bottom of the depth chart.

Miller is the second Vol scholarship player to desire a transfer following the conclusion of spring practice. Tennessee defensive lineman Amari McNeill entered the portal last week.

A three-star recruit out of high school, Miller initially chose the Vols over Alabama, Oregon and Penn State among other schools.

