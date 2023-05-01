Vols pitcher Beam receives SEC honor

Talented sophomore Drew Beam was named Co-SEC Pitcher of the Week, league officials announced.
Drew Beam
Drew Beam(Tennessee Athletic Communications)
By Rick Russo
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Following a complete game in the series finale against Mississippi State, Drew Beam was named SEC Co-Pitcher of the Week, the league office announced Monday afternoon.

Beam got the ball for the Vols (30-14, 11-10 SEC) as they chased their seventh consecutive victory and second-straight weekend series sweep on Saturday against Mississippi State.

Previous Coverage: No. 8 Vols cap series sweep over Bulldogs with 13-2 run-rule win

The talented sophomore came out with his best stuff, allowing just three hits and one earned run in Tennessee’s 13-2 run-rule victory over the Bulldogs.

The game was Beam’s second career complete game, having last done so at Vanderbilt a season ago. He faced just four batters over the minimum and fanned seven Bulldogs, earning his team-leading sixth victory of the season.

Beam has been Tennessee’s top qualifying pitcher since the beginning of SEC play. He has turned in 33.2 innings and posted a 3.48 ERA in the toughest conference in college baseball.

Saturday’s start marked back-to-back quality starts for the mid-state native, and he was fantastic at home in the month of April, going 20.2 innings with 13 hits allowed, four earned runs and 20 strikeouts in three starts on Rocky Top.

