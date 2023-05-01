WATCH: Black bear surprises W.Va. principal at school’s dumpster

Credit: Facebook - Nicholas County Board of Education
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A Nicholas County elementary school principal was in for quite a surprise Monday morning.

Zela Elementary School Principal James Marsh was opening a school dumpster lid around 7:15 a.m. Monday when a black bear came out of the dumpster, according to surveillance video posted by the Nicholas County Board of Education Facebook page.

Marsh can be seen running away from the dumpster as he spots the bear.

The bear then runs in the opposite direction toward a wooded area.

Authorities have not said how the bear ended up in the dumpster.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man charged after deadly crash
KPD: Man dies after fatal crash, suspect charged
Morristown Police Department officials are asking for your help in solving a murder case.
Morristown police asking for help in murder investigation
Hardin Valley Academy
KCSO: Juvenile arrested after threatening mass violence at prom
TWRA PERCY PRIEST LAKE FATALITY
Woman’s body recovered following deadly kayak incident on Percy Priest Lake
Dad Heath Shuler, Mom Nicole, son Navy and daughter Island, who signed on Thursday April 27,...
Family tradition at UT to continue as another Shuler becomes a Vol

Latest News

Teens go fishing post prom
Teens go fishing post prom
FedEx Freight
FedEx to close 29 freight locations, consolidate operations
Tusculum University held its annual “midnight breakfast” Sunday night.
Tusculum University to hosts annual ‘midnight breakfast’
Santiago Vescovi
UT basketball star Santiago Vescovi to be featured at upcoming One Knoxville SC game