‘Doesn’t solve every problem’ | How food banks are preparing for grocery sales tax holiday

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Starting in August through October Tennesseeans will not pay the 4% average sales tax on food and food items.

”That is very helpful, but it doesn’t solve every problem,” said Madison Bowers with Second Harvest Food Bank.

Second Harvest has seen the need for its services increase almost tenfold since the start of the pandemic.

”Absolutely, the food is running in and out of our warehouse faster than it ever has before,” said Bowers.

With the increase in need, Second Harvest officials are welcoming the tax holiday.

”Any chance for our neighbors to be able to get the food they’re in need of is amazing, everyone needs groceries, everyone needs to eat,” said Bowers.

Bowers says this won’t completely stop the need, but what this might do is give families the opportunity to save a few bucks over the three months.

”Folks know that we are a stable place to get continuous help from so, I think a lot of folks are in the mindset that ‘I’m going to continue to be able to get that and stretch my dollar a little bit further so that next month isn’t so hard for my family,’” said Bowers. ”Meats and dairy and maybe some of those fun items you and I have the luxury of buying at the grocery store that other families don’t have.”

Bowers added this will also give people the opportunity to donate items they wouldn’t normally since everyone is benefitting from the suspension.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.