‘Doesn’t solve every problem’ | How food banks are preparing for grocery sales tax holiday

Tennesseans will see a three month break from paying sales tax on grocery and food items.
Second Harvest Food Bank is welcoming the state's suspension of the food and food item sales tax.
By William Puckett
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Starting in August through October Tennesseeans will not pay the 4% average sales tax on food and food items.

”That is very helpful, but it doesn’t solve every problem,” said Madison Bowers with Second Harvest Food Bank.

Second Harvest has seen the need for its services increase almost tenfold since the start of the pandemic.

”Absolutely, the food is running in and out of our warehouse faster than it ever has before,” said Bowers.

With the increase in need, Second Harvest officials are welcoming the tax holiday.

”Any chance for our neighbors to be able to get the food they’re in need of is amazing, everyone needs groceries, everyone needs to eat,” said Bowers.

Bowers says this won’t completely stop the need, but what this might do is give families the opportunity to save a few bucks over the three months.

”Folks know that we are a stable place to get continuous help from so, I think a lot of folks are in the mindset that ‘I’m going to continue to be able to get that and stretch my dollar a little bit further so that next month isn’t so hard for my family,’” said Bowers. ”Meats and dairy and maybe some of those fun items you and I have the luxury of buying at the grocery store that other families don’t have.”

Bowers added this will also give people the opportunity to donate items they wouldn’t normally since everyone is benefitting from the suspension.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
Rutledge Middle School
Five Rutledge Middle School students taken to hospital
Man charged after deadly crash
KPD: Man dies after fatal crash, suspect charged
Morristown Police Department officials are asking for your help in solving a murder case.
Morristown police asking for help in murder investigation
On the lake with a young East Tennessee couple who spent prom night fishing
On the lake with a young East Tennessee couple who spent prom night fishing

Latest News

Golf event helps ETCH
Golf event helps Children's Hospital
Second Harvest Food Bank
How the Grocery Sales Tax Suspension is Impacting Tennessee Food Banks
Morristown Police Department officials asked for the public’s help in identifying suspects in a...
Morristown police asking for help in identifying person of interest in deadly shooting
Jana The Elephant
Zoo Knoxville’s Jana The Elephant arrives at new home