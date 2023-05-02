East Tennessee children vaping at higher rates

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In East Tennessee, kids vaping at school is a growing problem.

“Between nicotine, THC, CBD, I’ve seen it all at every school I go to,” said Knoxville Police Department School Resource Officer Tim Edwards.

Edwards confiscates several different kinds of vapes from students every month. THC products are growing in popularity, specifically Delta-8.

Delta-8 is a legal substance created from CBD. Smoking the substance results in a similar high to marijuana.

“It’s not illegal to sell Delta-8 cartridges for these vape products. but it’s completely unregulated,” said Executive Director of Metro Drug Coalition Karen Pershing.

Pershing said with newer unregulated substances, more kids are trying to vape for the first time at younger ages.

Both Pershing and Edwards said the key to preventing young people from trying vapes too early is talking about it.

The Tennessee General Assembly passed legislation to regulate Delta-8. The bill prohibits the sale of Delta-8 to people under the age of 21.

