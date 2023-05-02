East Tennessee children vaping at higher rates

Delta-8 is growing in popularity among young people.
Delta-8 is growing in popularity among young people.
By Christyn Allen
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In East Tennessee, kids vaping at school is a growing problem.

“Between nicotine, THC, CBD, I’ve seen it all at every school I go to,” said Knoxville Police Department School Resource Officer Tim Edwards.

Edwards confiscates several different kinds of vapes from students every month. THC products are growing in popularity, specifically Delta-8.

Delta-8 is a legal substance created from CBD. Smoking the substance results in a similar high to marijuana.

“It’s not illegal to sell Delta-8 cartridges for these vape products. but it’s completely unregulated,” said Executive Director of Metro Drug Coalition Karen Pershing.

Pershing said with newer unregulated substances, more kids are trying to vape for the first time at younger ages.

Both Pershing and Edwards said the key to preventing young people from trying vapes too early is talking about it.

The Tennessee General Assembly passed legislation to regulate Delta-8. The bill prohibits the sale of Delta-8 to people under the age of 21.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
Rutledge Middle School
Five Rutledge Middle School students taken to hospital
Man charged after deadly crash
KPD: Man dies after fatal crash, suspect charged
Morristown Police Department officials are asking for your help in solving a murder case.
Morristown police asking for help in murder investigation
On the lake with a young East Tennessee couple who spent prom night fishing
On the lake with a young East Tennessee couple who spent prom night fishing

Latest News

Golf event helps ETCH
Golf event helps Children's Hospital
Black Maternal Health symposium to highlight valuable resources
Black Maternal Health symposium to highlight valuable resources
The scene on Highland
Man turns self in after shooting at TV station
Build-A-Bear replaces priceless teddy bear for New Tazewell family