Five Rutledge Middle School students taken to hospital

Grainger County Sheriff James Harville said the students were taken to the hospital as a precaution.
FILE IMAGE
FILE IMAGE(WBNG)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 9:26 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUTLEDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On April 28, five Rutledge Middle School students were taken to the hospital after they were using a CBD vape pen, according to Grainger County Sheriff James Harville.

Harville said the students were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

One person was charged, according to Harville, but he did not immediately specify the name or age.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man charged after deadly crash
KPD: Man dies after fatal crash, suspect charged
Morristown Police Department officials are asking for your help in solving a murder case.
Morristown police asking for help in murder investigation
Hardin Valley Academy
KCSO: Juvenile arrested after threatening mass violence at prom
TWRA PERCY PRIEST LAKE FATALITY
Woman’s body recovered following deadly kayak incident on Percy Priest Lake
Dad Heath Shuler, Mom Nicole, son Navy and daughter Island, who signed on Thursday April 27,...
Family tradition at UT to continue as another Shuler becomes a Vol

Latest News

Teens go fishing post prom
Teens go fishing post prom
Maryville’s Ron Cooper was killed last year when his motorcycle collided with a car.
Grieving daughter urges caution as May marks motorcycle safety awareness month
KAYAKER FOUND DEAD - JAIDHA LINDSAY
Friends remember “independent” 24-year-old killed in kayaking accident
Wilson County Schools
Wilson Co. School Board to vote on whether or not to ban 2 books