Five Rutledge Middle School students taken to hospital
Grainger County Sheriff James Harville said the students were taken to the hospital as a precaution.
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 9:26 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RUTLEDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On April 28, five Rutledge Middle School students were taken to the hospital after they were using a CBD vape pen, according to Grainger County Sheriff James Harville.
Harville said the students were taken to the hospital as a precaution.
One person was charged, according to Harville, but he did not immediately specify the name or age.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.