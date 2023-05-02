Five Rutledge Middle School students taken to hospital

RUTLEDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On April 28, five Rutledge Middle School students were taken to the hospital after they were using a CBD vape pen, according to Grainger County Sheriff James Harville.

Harville said the students were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

One person was charged, according to Harville, but he did not immediately specify the name or age.

This is a developing story.

