Grieving daughter urges caution as May marks motorcycle safety awareness month

Maryville’s Ron Cooper was killed last year when his motorcycle collided with a car.
Maryville’s Ron Cooper was killed last year when his motorcycle collided with a car.
Maryville’s Ron Cooper was killed last year when his motorcycle collided with a car.(WVLT)
By Sam Luther
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 8:57 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s been more than a year since Maryville native Ron Cooper was killed riding his motorcycle, and a grieving family urges others to stay safe.

“Nothing can bring him back but if anyone can learn anything it would be to just watch what you’re doing,” said Ron’s daughter Emily Cooper.

Last year in Knox County, seven motorcyclists were killed on the road while that number nears 150 statewide.

“This time of the year you’re going to see a lot of them on the road and you just need to watch out what you’re doing,” said Cooper when it comes to more people being on the road this spring.

Over the last 20 years, the data shows that motorcycle fatalities are gradually increasing with 75 in 2002 compared to 153 in 2022.

As a family in Maryville continues to grieve, Cooper urges caution and asks others on the road to look twice before changing lanes and to always give motorcyclists plenty of space.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man charged after deadly crash
KPD: Man dies after fatal crash, suspect charged
Morristown Police Department officials are asking for your help in solving a murder case.
Morristown police asking for help in murder investigation
Hardin Valley Academy
KCSO: Juvenile arrested after threatening mass violence at prom
TWRA PERCY PRIEST LAKE FATALITY
Woman’s body recovered following deadly kayak incident on Percy Priest Lake
Dad Heath Shuler, Mom Nicole, son Navy and daughter Island, who signed on Thursday April 27,...
Family tradition at UT to continue as another Shuler becomes a Vol

Latest News

Teens go fishing post prom
Teens go fishing post prom
Lenoir City High School officials took to Facebook to celebrate one of their students.
Lenoir City High School student earns perfect ACT score
Gusty winds continue Tuesday
Gusty winds continue Tuesday with more sunshine
TennCare will pay for the diapers for the first two years of a child's life.
TennCare to help parents pay for diapers