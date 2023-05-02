Grieving daughter urges caution as May marks motorcycle safety awareness month

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s been more than a year since Maryville native Ron Cooper was killed riding his motorcycle, and a grieving family urges others to stay safe.

“Nothing can bring him back but if anyone can learn anything it would be to just watch what you’re doing,” said Ron’s daughter Emily Cooper.

Last year in Knox County, seven motorcyclists were killed on the road while that number nears 150 statewide.

“This time of the year you’re going to see a lot of them on the road and you just need to watch out what you’re doing,” said Cooper when it comes to more people being on the road this spring.

Over the last 20 years, the data shows that motorcycle fatalities are gradually increasing with 75 in 2002 compared to 153 in 2022.

As a family in Maryville continues to grieve, Cooper urges caution and asks others on the road to look twice before changing lanes and to always give motorcyclists plenty of space.

