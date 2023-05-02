Gusty winds and a chill continue for today

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The stray showers and gusty winds continue today. Winds back off and then temperatures climb to end the week, but we’ll have some rain at times.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Overnight clouds and spotty showers cleared while you were sleeping, leaving us cooling to the upper 30s to mid 40s, with Knoxville around 44 degrees.

Winds out of the southwest are still high at 15 to 25 mph and gusting up to 35 mph. The gusty winds could make it feel chilly throughout the day. We’re also still about 10 degrees below average, with a high of 65 degrees. A few more clouds and stray showers move in again this afternoon.

Scattered clouds and spotty rain moves through tonight as well, with a low of 41 degrees. We’ll have more upper 30s in the higher elevations.

LOOKING AHEAD

A stray shower lingers into Wednesday morning, then we’re looking at more hours of sunshine and a high near 66 degrees. It’s a breezy day, but not as windy, with a northwesterly breeze 10 to 15 mph and gusts up to 25 mph.

After a chilly morning around 40 degrees, Thursday warms up nicely to 72 degrees and is mostly sunny. Friday is also around 70 degrees, but rain chances are increasing with the best coverage of our area by the afternoon to evening lasting into the overnight hours.

Saturday starts out with scattered rain but is back to spotty for the afternoon and on through Sunday. Saturday is in the low 70s and Sunday mid 70s.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, Monday warms to upper 70s with summer-like scattered rain and storms developing in the afternoon. We’re looking at a warmer trend for next week!

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.