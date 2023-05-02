Jonas Brothers announce tour stop in Nashville

The Jonas Brothers will perform at Bridgestone Arena Monday, Oct. 9.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Jonas Brothers announced Tuesday the band would be going on a 35-date stadium and arena tour that includes a stop in Nashville.

The Jonas Brothers, known for hits like “Burnin’ Up,” “Year 3000” and “Lovebug,” will perform on Oct. 9 at Bridgestone Arena. On the tour, dubbed The Tour, the band will perform five albums every night.

A verified fan presale will be fans’ best shot at tickets, according to a media release. The tour is using the Ticketmaster platform to get tickets into the hands of fans directly, the release said.

Fans can register Tuesday through Saturday, May 6 at 10:59 p.m. for the Verified Fan presale. Fans who are selected to receive an access code will be able to participate in the Verified Fan presale starting on Tuesday, May 9.

