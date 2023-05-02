Lady Vols tennis team earns No.15 overall seed in NCAA Tourney

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Earning a regional host for the first time in over a decade, the Tennessee women’s tennis team claimed the No. 15 overall seed in the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

Tennessee (19-5, 11-2 SEC) will host the First and Second Rounds of the NCAA Tournament for just the eighth time in program history and is doing so for the first time since 2011, adding more history to an already incredible season.

The first-round matches are scheduled to take place at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET with Arizona State and Wake Forest squaring off in the first match, followed by Tennessee and SEMO. The lone second-round match will begin at 4 p.m. ET, following the first-round matches of the Men’s Knoxville Regional.

The Lady Volunteers will square off with Southeast Missouri (17-2) in the first round of the tournament. Arizona State (17-6) and Wake Forest (17-13) are also heading to the Knoxville Regional.

Weekend Schedule

Friday, May 5

Match 1 – Arizona State vs. Wake Forest – 1 p.m. ET

Match 2 – Tennessee vs. SEMO – 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, May 6

Match 3 – Winner of Match 1 vs. Winner of Match 2 – 4 p.m. ET

