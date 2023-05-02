Loudon County man barricades himself in home, SWAT to respond

The suspect reportedly killed his family’s dog and barricaded himself in a Lenoir City home.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Barricaded Suspect

LCSO: Lenoir City Man kills family dog, barricades himself in home. https://bit.ly/3nkGm6w

Posted by WVLT on Tuesday, May 2, 2023

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man in Lenoir City is barricaded inside a home on Highway 11, Chief Deputy Zac Frye with the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office said. LCSO detectives are in the process of writing up warrants and the Blount County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team is also en route to the home, Frye said.

The situation started around 1:45 p.m. when a 911 caller said his son, identified as Darian Farley, had killed their family dog and threatened to hurt him. There was another person in the home in an upstairs bedroom, Frye said.

BCSO officials told WVLT News the suspect has a knife and a hammer. Frye said there is nobody else injured as of 2:40 p.m.

Loudon County deputies reportedly responded and were able to remove the caller and the other resident from the home, prompting Darian Farley to barricade himself in the basement of the house.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

