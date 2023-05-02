Morristown police asking for help in identifying person of interest in deadly shooting

Surveillance video captures the car, which was later abandoned, approaching a person.
Morristown Police Department officials asked for the public’s help in identifying suspects in a deadly shooting that occurred early Saturday morning.(Morristown Police Department)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Morristown Police Department officials asked for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in a deadly shooting that occurred early Saturday morning.

Previous Coverage: Morristown police asking for help in murder investigation

Anyone who came into contact with the pictured car, a 2005 white Pontiac, on Friday night into early Saturday morning is urged to contact investigations immediately.

2005 white Pontiac Vibe
2005 white Pontiac Vibe(Morristown Police Department)

Surveillance video captures the car, which was later abandoned, approaching a person who was walking near the Sunoco gas station in Buffalo Trail at around 12:35 a.m., Morristown police said.

That person, Morristown police said, is not suspected of any wrongdoing. Investigators simply want him to come forward to give any information about the vehicle or its occupants.

Information can be reported anonymously anytime at 423-585-1833. People with information can also call the dispatch center 24/7 at 423-585-2701.

