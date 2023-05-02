UofM: Suspect in custody after shooting near campus

The scene at Highland and Walker
The scene at Highland and Walker(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police surrounded an area of South Highland Street near the University of Memphis on Tuesday after a shooting near campus.

University officials say the suspect was taken into custody after 1 p.m.

Memphis police say the armed person was sheltered inside Ubee’s for more than an hour.

Businesses in the area of Highland and Walker Avenue are on lockdown after shots were reportedly fired in the area.

Fox 13 reports a shot was fired inside their lobby, but no one was injured.

University officials say police were called to the scene just 11:30 a.m. for an “active shooter situation” near Highland and Midland Avenue.

Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) are also at the scene.

Everyone in the area is asked to take shelter inside.

